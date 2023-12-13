Underground utility work will close Marksheffel  between Barnes Road and Zircon Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs announced that Marksheffel Road will close to all traffic between Barnes Road and Zircon Drive from Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. for major underground utility work.

The city is advising travelers to plan for additional travel time and seek alternate routes, especially during the day on Monday.

The signed detour route uses Peterson Road, which is less than one mile west of Marksheffel Road. Antelope Ridge Drive is not a recommended detour route. The west and north legs of the Barnes Road / Marksheffel Road intersection will remain open.

City of Colorado Springs

This closure is weather-dependent, and the schedule may change. For the most up-to-date information on road closures and traffic pattern changes, text IMPROVE to 866-762-3640 to receive text alerts.

For more information on the project, click here.