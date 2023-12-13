Skip to Content
Driver arrested in September fatal hit and run

Breanna Smith
CSPD
Breanna Smith
By
today at 1:34 PM
Published 1:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in early September.

On September 6, CSPD responded to the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway regarding a hit-and-run traffic crash.

CSPD found a bicyclist dead on the scene. the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the rider as 28-year-old Eduardo Ibanez-Charco.

During the investigation, detectives identified 28-year-old Breanna Smith as the suspected driver.

On Dec. 2, CSPD says that Smith turned herself in and was booked into the El Paso County Jail.  Smith’s charges include Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death and careless Driving Resulting in Death.

