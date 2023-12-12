Home Building & Remodeling Show set to kick off next year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest home show in Colorado Springs is back for its 28th year. The show features exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies, designed to assist consumers through the process of home improvement.

The 28th annual Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show will be at the Norris Penrose Event Center and Indoor Arena on January 5, 6, and 7, 2024.

“The Home Building & Remodeling Show is a great place for people with questions about building a new home or improving an older one. All the top companies are here, on-hand to help you with everything from hanging a towel rack to building a new house.” Nick Vedder, Show Manager

The Home Building & Remodeling show is the first and largest consumer home show of the season in Colorado Springs, and features exhibitors who specialize in home-improvement and construction. The event offers attendees the opportunity to see home displays and talk to knowledgeable experts about everything for their home. Exhibitors will be on hand specializing in home building, kitchen and bath remodeling, basements, sunrooms, home additions, windows, siding, and roofing. Attendees can get help with almost any other type of home improvement project imaginable.

Home Building & Remodeling Show Details

Schedule: Friday, January 5 2 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, January 6 10 am – 7 pm

Sunday, January 7 10 am – 5 pm

Tickets are $3 for adults at the door; children 18 and under are free. Attendees can sign up for ticket discounts at www.ColoradoSpringsHBRShow.com.