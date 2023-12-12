Fact checking Ron DeSantis’ CNN town hall in Iowa

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participated in a CNN town hall Tuesday in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucuses next month.

The GOP presidential contender — who’s been in a race with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to be the main alternative to former President Donald Trump for the party’s nomination — made some claims that deserve scrutiny.

Oil drilling

DeSantis pledged to “open up” domestic energy production “so that you pay less for gas.”

Facts First: As he did on Tuesday, DeSantis’ frequent campaign claim that the US can lower gas prices by producing more domestic oil is misleading.

Under President Joe Biden, US oil production has reached a new record this year, even surpassing output under former President Donald Trump. As CNN has reported, the US currently produces more oil than any other country on the planet, at about half a million barrels per day more than the prior annual record set in 2019.

Prices at the pump in the US are highly dependent on the global oil market and the US cannot be truly energy independent when it comes to gas prices, energy experts have told CNN. Oil is a global commodity; the global price of oil determines US gas prices and it’s simply impossible to separate that price from shifting global dynamics like Russia’s war on Ukraine or OPEC’s recent decisions to cut oil production.

There’s also the fact that the US consumes a different kind of oil than it produces, Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, and a former George W. Bush White House official, told CNN last year. McNally compared the light crude the US produces to champagne, and the heavy crude it imports to coffee. US oil refineries are specifically built to separate out the “heavy and gunky” crude we consume, McNally said.

Florida’s economy

DeSantis claimed Florida’s economy is “ranked number one of all 50 states” and that the state’s “unemployment rate is 60% lower than states like California.”

Facts First: DeSantis’ first claim is accurate – at least based on one source: CNBC declared Florida the nation’s top economy in a July article. It’s worth noting, of course, that various media rankings use differing subjective methodologies. But he’s exaggerating how much lower Florida’s unemployment rate is when compared to California’s.

In October, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.8% – tied for the 11th-best unemployment rate in the nation. That’s roughly 42% lower than California’s unemployment rate at 4.8%.

Here are some other official figures. In October, Florida was tied for the 3rd-strongest year-over-year job growth of all 50 states. The state had the country’s 11th-best increase in real GDP growth, 3.5%, between the final quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

However, the state is struggling with inflation, with two metro areas, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, high on the list of the metros with the worst inflation rates in the country over the last year. That’s in part because strong population growth has pushed up housing prices in these areas, but it is an economic problem nonetheless.

Grocery prices

DeSantis claimed that grocery prices have gone up “way more than 10%,” saying they’ve gone up “50%, 75% and maybe 100%.”

Facts first: DeSantis’ claim about grocery price increases is false.

While the price of food has risen significantly over the last few years amid rising inflation, grocery prices have not gone up between 50% and 100%. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices in the US increased 2.9% for the year ended in November. Overall, food prices have risen 26% since November 2019.

