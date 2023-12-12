Black man choked and shocked by police died because of drugs, officers’ lawyers argue at trial

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers for three Washington state officers charged in the death of a Black man say Manuel Ellis died from drugs, not excessive force. Wayne Fricke is a lawyer representing Tacoma police Officer Christopher Burbank. In his closing arguments Tuesday, he alleged that Ellis was addicted to methamphetamine and it caused him to be violent and unpredictable. Fricke says Ellis’ behavior gave the officers no choice but to use force. His statements came after special prosecutor Patty Eakes urged jurors to compare the officers’ statements with the starkly different video images and eyewitness accounts she presented during the nine-week trial.

