VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vail Mountain is now offering nearly 1,200 acres of ski and snowboard terrain after receiving more than 20" of fresh snow in the past five days.

This week, the state's largest resort opened Northeast Bowl, also known as Northwoods, and Game Creek Bowl. Vail Mountain has a total of 5,317 acres of prepared terrain, so skiers and snowboarders should expect more rope drops as the resort awaits more snowfall.