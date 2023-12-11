United States International Duo Piano Competition to take place in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States International Duo Piano Competition (USIDPC) will take place at the Broadmoor Hotel on January 5, 6 and 7 featuring local, national, and international piano students of all ages and levels.

This will be the USIDPC's 25th consecutive year in Colorado Springs. The United States International Duo Piano Competition is a non-profit organization that showcases talent of all ages and brings adults together to compete in duo piano. A duo is when two pianists play on separate pianos at the same time.

This event is held at the International Center at the Broadmoor Hotel with concerts open to the public on Friday, January 5, Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7. The Friday evening performance will feature a concert with 4 professional duo piano teams who have played and competed across the world. A list of performance times and schedules can be found on usidpc.org.