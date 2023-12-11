George Santos in talks with federal prosecutors about possible plea deal, court records show

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Rep. George Santos is in talks with federal prosecutors in hopes of striking a plea deal, according to court records released Monday.

Santos is expected to appear in federal court in central Long Island for a status conference on Tuesday.

Prosecutors are asking for another status conference to be scheduled in 30 days in hopes that the extra time will help them strike a deal with the ousted former congressman to avoid a trial, which is currently slated to start in September 2024, records show.

“The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial,” US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a letter to US District Court Judge Joanna Seybert dated Monday.

Prosecutors are also expected to produce more evidence and ask for the potential trial date to be moved from September to either May or June, records show.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

