Crested Butte announces opening of Silver Queen Express and Painter Boy chairlifts

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crested Butte Mountain Resort announced the Silver Queen Express and Painter Boy chairlifts are now open, increasing the resort's total available terrain to more than 360 acres.

The opening of the two chairlifts also allows access to advanced terrain for the first time this ski and snowboard season. Silver Queen Express offers another option guests out of the base area, and is currently servicing black diamond favorites off the front side such as Upper Keystone, Twister, Jokerville, Cystal and Peoria. Painter Boy Chairlift is now offering access to Splain's Gulch -- a green trail for beginner skiers and riders.

Crested Butte received ten inches of snow in the past four days, bringing the season-to-date total to 86.5 inches.