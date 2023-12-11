Colorado Springs gas price average enters third month of decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado Springs declined once again this week, following a national trend.

According to GasBuddy, Average gasoline prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today. Prices in Colorado Springs are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.28/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of $1.11/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $1.93/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $2.76/g.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today. The national average is down 23.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.