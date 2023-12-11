2 people have been killed in a shooting in the southern Swiss town of Sion

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and one wounded after a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town. They said the man opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8 a.m. Monday for reasons that aren’t yet clear. Police said they had deployed officers to arrest the shooter and later issued an appeal for people to come forward with any information on a 36-year-old believed to be the gunman. They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn’t give further details or specify where he opened fire. Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

