Icons downtown bar closed due to smoke damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Due to smoke damage from a fire on Monday on Bijou Street, Icons is closed for business for the time being. While the flames did not damage the bar, the smoke damaged the bar because the buildings are linked, according to the owners.

Now, they may need to replace everything inside of the bar, due to the toxic fumes that have permeated the inside of the bar.

Icons is a sacred space for much of the queer community in Colorado Springs, as the only nightlife space meant for them.

"To be ripped of the only remaining space in town is pretty devastating," Josh Franklin, co-owner of Icons said. "We were getting messages just this morning. We were at coffee with someone who recognized us and said, 'I was planning on spending my holidays and it's like, what am I supposed to do?'"

While the temporary closure of this bar does impact the community, even more so, it impacts the staff that run it. The staff is comprised entirely of professional singers who rely on tips to pay their bills.

"It's how they live their life, and to lose that during the holidays is pretty devastating," John Wolf, co-owner of Icons said.

That's why they've set up a Venmo account for their employees. Anyone who wants to support them can Venmo them at @icons-co.

In the meantime, the owners are not sure when the bar will re-open.

"This is not something that we were prepared for in any way or have gone through before us. So we're learning as we go," Franklin said.