Two K9s with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office receive tactical ballistic vests

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announced that K9s Styx and Dex were gifted tactical ballistic vests by two members of the community.

EPSO said that much like deputies wear protective vests, the K9s will wear their new vests during every shift and deployment for protection.

“I thank Mr. Bessant and the anonymous donor for their thoughtful, generous donations,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal. “These vests will help to keep Styx and Dex safe as they work alongside El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and other law enforcement agencies in the Pikes Peak region, keeping our community safe. Because of their generous donations, our dogs will be better protected from harm while protecting our community. Thank you, again. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.”

Dex enjoying a moment in his new digs. Photo Credit- EPSO

“After the loss of K9 Jinx last year in the line of duty, I knew I wanted to do something to honor his memory and sacrifice,” said longtime citizen of El Paso County Chuck Bessant. “My wife and I are dog lovers and supporters of law enforcement. Donating a vest for Deputy Witherite’s partner K9 Dex seemed like an appropriate way to show we care for and support the Sheriff’s Office. We consider it a privilege to give back.”

"Zoooooommmm! Look at me go!" -Styx (probably)- EPSO

K9 Styx’s vest was provided by an anonymous donor. Both K9s have been working full-time with their handlers since August of 2023.

K9 Jinx was tragically killed in the line of duty in April of 2022.