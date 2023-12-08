Skip to Content
News

Prescribed burns at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station

KRDO
By
Published 4:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station is planning on a series of prescribed burns between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Fire managers will monitor weather and fuel conditions closely to ensure burning only takes place when weather and fuel conditions are within the burn plan and smoke movement does not impact surrounding communities.

The burns will be monitored closely until the fire is completely out.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content