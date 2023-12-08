Prescribed burns at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station is planning on a series of prescribed burns between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Fire managers will monitor weather and fuel conditions closely to ensure burning only takes place when weather and fuel conditions are within the burn plan and smoke movement does not impact surrounding communities.

The burns will be monitored closely until the fire is completely out.