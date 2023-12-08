Hanukkah gathering in Colorado Springs brings faith and hope despite on-going war

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The light of the menorah symbolizes faith and hope in a world that may seem dark.

Right now this is exactly what many Jewish people need.

On Oct. 7th, Hamas launched a deadly terror attack on Israel, killing more than a thousand people and leading directly to war.

For many in the Jewish community, it's been heartbreaking to watch the Hamas and Israel war escalate.

Dozens gathered at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs Friday to celebrate the second day of Hanukkah.

"It's a complex time for Jews, for Palestinians, for anyone who cares about the value of life. So, I know that we feel that really keenly here at this temple. We question what's going on. We want to know the facts and we want justice for everybody and Hanukkah is about that sort of reflection, light and hope and resilience," said Oliver Scofield, who attended the event.

Right now, the Rabbi at Temple Beit Torah said the hardest part of this year has been seeing a rise in antisemitism.

"The fact that it's increased almost 400% in the last few months is really frightening and really upsetting and is even more of an opportunity to remind ourselves, to celebrate our differences and that it's good that we're all different people and sometimes we need a little more education to be able to celebrate those differences," said Rabbi Iah Pillsbury.

"It's easy to focus on things that are happening negatively worldwide, but when you see good, even in the small villages and communities that you live in, I think that that gives me hope. It's just the kindness between friends and neighbors," said Jamie Aminsharifi, who attended the event.

Hanukkah will last until Friday Dec. 15.