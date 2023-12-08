Air Force safety Trey Taylor named 2023 Jim Thorpe Award winner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Air Force senior safety Trey Taylor has been named the 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner.

The award is given to the top defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.

Taylor is the first-ever Thorpe Award recipient from Air Force and only the second Falcon to win a major college football award, joining Chad Hennings, 1987 Outland Trophy recipient.

A First-Team All-MW selection at safety, Taylor contributed 71 tackles, three interceptions, 4 PBUs and a first-career touchdown and recorded TFLs in four games in his best season yet for the Falcons, according to the Academy.

Taylor was also this year's Defender of the Nation Award, given to a college football player from one of the nation’s service academies based on exceptional leadership qualities, performance on and off the field, and a high standard of integrity.