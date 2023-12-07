Carolina Panthers tight end diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, according to his father

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, his father announced on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday.

Hurst’s father, Jerry, said he was diagnosed by an independent neurologist after the 30-year-old sustained a concussion during the team’s Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.

“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back,” his father said. “Prayers appreciated!”

Post-traumatic amnesia is when a person forgets parts of what happened before and after an injury.

On Wednesday, despite still being in concussion protocol, Hurst returned to practice in a limited capacity, a team spokesperson told CNN.

Hurst has missed the last three games.

Hurst wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday that he didn’t remember up to four hours after the game: “I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago & don’t remember up to 4 hours after the game.

“While it was scary, it is NOT career ending. I’m starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks!” he wrote.

Hurst was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of South Carolina. He signed a three-year contract with the Panthers this past offseason. Hurst has caught 18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown this season.

In his six-year career, Hurst has also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

Katherine Dillinger and John Bonifield contributed to this report