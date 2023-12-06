Monarch Mountain opens up for the 2023-2024 ski season

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, eager skiers and snowboarders dropped everything to take on the slopes of Monarch Mountain and kick off the season.

As a resort that relies entirely on natural snow, staff on the mountain say they were just waiting on a snowstorm to get the fresh powder they needed. They made the decision last week to open their doors Wednesday, factoring in time for set up and employee needs.

With 24 inches at the base, bluebird skies, and 33 of their 66 runs open, it's a successful first day for the resort.

Locals from Salida and surrounding areas said they weren't going to miss it.

The very first skiers showed up this morning at 6:30 to get the coveted spot of first chair, and three high schoolers were more than happy to skip school for it.

"We just decided to come up, skip school, cook some breakfast, have a little fun, and just rally," said Stuart Young.

Other skiers said they were grateful for the joyful energy of everyone at the base.

"Everybody's happy, these lifties are happy, the people you meet inside are happy, the people in the lift lines are happy," said skier Devin Castendyk. "So it's a great place and it's got a lot of great snow."

Though the crowd spread out through opening day, making for short lift lines and clear, groomed courses, Dan Bender, marketing director for Monarch Mountain, said the resort has sold 14,000 season passes.

Bender said that's more sales than last year, and it follows a four-year growing trend for the resort.

Bender said he's grateful for a successful first day, but says they're expecting the real crowds to show up this Saturday and Sunday for the first weekend of the season.

