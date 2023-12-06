Jupiter educator’s legacy lives on through the spirit of Christmas

By T.A. Walker

Click here for updates on this story

JUPITER, Florida (WPTV) — Family, friends, and co-workers said Edna W. Runner was a community trailblazer who believed the children of west Jupiter deserved an opportunity to live the American Dream.

The tutorial center, which bears her name, has changed the lives of thousands in its 38-year history.

Runner passed away on Nov. 17, one day after her retirement party, but her legacy lives on.

One day at the tutorial center a student stole an item off of her desk. When Mrs. Runner asked why, the child replied they wanted to be able to give his teacher a Christmas gift.

That incident inspired Runner to start the Shop-A-Thon where students worked hard all year to earn gifts to give to teachers, family members and loved ones (and to get a gift for themselves).

Runner’s legacy continues, Wednesday, the students at the Edna Runner Tutorial Center will shop for gifts, Thursday volunteers will wrap the gifts, and Friday, Santa will deliver the gifts.

“This was her favorite time of the year she used to light up during Christmas time because she always wanted to people to feel like they were wanted and they were able to give something,” said Travis Conway, Nephew/Executive Director for the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.