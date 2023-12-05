UCHealth and Broncos’ Justin Simmons arranging visit to Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth and All-Pro Broncos safety Justin Simmons have arranged a special visit to the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region on December 5.

Kids ages 5-18 will have the opportunity to ask Simmons questions, learn more about him, and even play dodgeball with the all-pro.

“We’re always excited when a world-class athlete makes time to engage with our young people. I know from my own experience that a visit like this can have a meaningful and lasting impact on youth.” James Sullivan, president and CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.

Simmons is set to conduct an hour-long program starting at 4:30 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region is located at 1455 S. Chelton Road, Colorado Springs.