Skip to Content
News

UCHealth and Broncos’ Justin Simmons arranging visit to Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region

MGN
By
Published 5:45 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth and All-Pro Broncos safety Justin Simmons have arranged a special visit to the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region on December 5.

Kids ages 5-18 will have the opportunity to ask Simmons questions, learn more about him, and even play dodgeball with the all-pro.

“We’re always excited when a world-class athlete makes time to engage with our young people. I know from my own experience that a visit like this can have a meaningful and lasting impact on youth.” 

James Sullivan, president and CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.

Simmons is set to conduct an hour-long program starting at 4:30 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region is located at 1455 S. Chelton Road, Colorado Springs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Alex Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content