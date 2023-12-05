MLB’s Pioneer League announces 2024 schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter, released its 2024 schedule. The MLB Partner League will feature a 96-game season for each of its twelve clubs located in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, and (for the first time) California.

The season begins on Tuesday, May 21 and runs through Sunday, September 8. The full schedule can be viewed on the Pioneer League's website.

"We're so excited to begin a new chapter in the history of the Pioneer League with the launch of two new teams in California. In conjunction with the PBL's 85th anniversary season, the schedule will feature a lot of great promotional events at each of our ballparks to help celebrate this incredible milestone." Mike Shapiro, PBL President

The 2023 Championship Series opponents, Billings Mustangs and Ogden Raptors, will open their seasons at Great Falls and at home against the Northern Colorado Owlz respectively. The league's newest club, the Oakland Ballers, begin their inaugural season in the Flathead Valley against the Glacier Range Riders. Their first home game will be played on June 4th against their soon-to-be-announced Northern California counterparts.

The PBL Playoffs, presented by Frito Lay, are based on a split season playoff structure. The league's first half will end on Sunday, July 14 and the second half on Sunday, September 8. The PBL playoffs will begin on Tuesday, September 10.