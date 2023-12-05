Colorado Springs boutique says almost all of their inventory is damaged by downtown fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs boutique is forced to shut its doors after a fire broke out in downtown Colorado Springs on Dec. 4.

The owners of this boutique like other business owners are dealing with major smoke damage due to Monday's fire.

"Our hearts are just broken. We're just so sad," said Hailey Sardi, Co-owner of The Local Honey Collective.

The clothes they sell and other inventory are ruined after flames ripped through the building.

We aren't able to sell anything at the moment, so we're just trying to plan on some next steps and yeah, we won't be open for a while at the time," said Cara Mcqueeney, Co-owner of The Local Honey Collective.

The owners of the small boutique were out of town when the fire sparked. They got the call around 10 a.m. and they scrambled to get down to their shop.

"So far, it's not safe to occupy the space until we do start some of that restoration," said Mcqueeney.

December is usually a busy and magical month for many small business owners like Mcqueeney and Sardi.

But this year the sparkle of the holidays is gone.

"The holiday season is so fun and so yeah, I just, lots of emotions and just waiting to try and figure out what's next," said Sardi.

A sign now hangs on the door telling their customers they're closed until further notice.

"[It's] just really sad. We love helping people find gifts and helping people shop for loved ones and also just being a space. People can come during the holiday season and feel loved and yeah, we love that aspect," said Sardi

Now, they're playing the waiting game, hoping and praying insurance covers most of the damage.

"We're trying to brainstorm right now just if there could be any other ways that, you know, we could do pop-ups with the little inventory that we have," said Sardi.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is continuing to investigate and has not determined a cause yet.