Care and Share Food Bank partnering with Ting Internet to raise 625,000 meals for “Colorado Gives Day”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank is asking Southern Coloradans to join them in raising 625,000 meals for families, kids, and seniors facing hunger.
Colorado Gives Day, December 5, is an annual statewide movement that encourages people to "give where you live." Donations made through coloradogives.org/careandshare will be maximized. Every dollar donated is increased through a $1 Million Incentive Fund. Just $1 provides five meals.
“At Care and Share Food Bank, our mission is to make sure everyone in our Southern Colorado community has access to the nutritious food they need to thrive. Through your support, we were able to provide more than 19 million meals to our neighbors in need across 29 counties last year. Thanks to our friends at Ting Internet – every dollar donated will be matched up $20,000.”Nate Springer, Care and Share Food Bank CEO.