Care and Share Food Bank partnering with Ting Internet to raise 625,000 meals for “Colorado Gives Day”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank is asking Southern Coloradans to join them in raising 625,000 meals for families, kids, and seniors facing hunger.

Colorado Gives Day, December 5, is an annual statewide movement that encourages people to "give where you live." Donations made through coloradogives.org/careandshare will be maximized. Every dollar donated is increased through a $1 Million Incentive Fund. Just $1 provides five meals.