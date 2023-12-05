Blinken announces policy to restrict visas to US for extremists in West Bank

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new policy Tuesday to prevent extremist Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank from coming to the United States.

“Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Immediate family members of such persons also may be subject to these restrictions,” he added.

The State Department will be able to apply the policy to both Israelis and Palestinians who are responsible for attacks in the West Bank, Blinken said.

Blinken did not name any individuals who will be subject to the visa restrictions, nor did he say how many would be included in the initial tranche of restrictions.

Administration officials have signaled for weeks that they would take such action as violence in the West Bank has intensified in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack.

In his engagements with Israeli officials since that attack, Blinken has called on the Netanyahu government to do more to hold the settlers responsible for the violence accountable.

“As President Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable. Last week in Israel, I made clear that the United States is ready to take action using our own authorities,” the top US diplomat reiterated in his statement Tuesday.

“We will continue to seek accountability for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, regardless of the perpetrator or the victim,” Blinken said.

“We also continue to engage with the Israeli leadership to make clear that Israel must take additional measures to protect Palestinian civilians from extremist attacks. We will also continue to engage the Palestinian Authority to make clear it must do more to curb Palestinian attacks against Israelis,” he said. “Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority have the responsibility to uphold stability in the West Bank. Instability in the West Bank both harms the Israeli and Palestinian people and threatens Israel’s national security interests. Those responsible for it must be held accountable.”

