Biden administration pledges $6 billion to a pair of high-speed electric rail routes in the US West
By ADAM BEAM and KEN RITTER
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Biden administration said it will give more than $6 billion to a pair of high-speed electric rail routes in the West. The Federal Railroad Administration said Tuesday it will give $3 billion to a route planned between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. It will give another $3.1 billion for a route connecting cities in California’s Central Valley. The money is a fraction of the total cost to build the projects. But it signals the Biden administration’s commitment to high-speed rail. The route in California is part of a project to eventually connect Los Angeles and San Francisco. It has been plagued by delays and cost increases.