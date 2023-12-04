EPA will demolish Penrose funeral home in January

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - Following its assessment, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it has determined that demolishing the Return to Nature Funer Home in Penrose is necessary to safely remove biological and hazardous materials inside the building.

The EPA also said it is in the process of developing a work plan to conduct the demolition in January 2024. Details of the demolition process, safety measures, and timeframe will be shared publicly once the plan is finalized, the agency added.

Nearly 200 decomposing bodies were discovered at the funeral home in October. The owners of the funeral home, Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested in Oklahoma in November and have since been transferred to El Paso County. They are both facing more than 200 charges.

