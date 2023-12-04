Charlie Munger Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Charles “Charlie” Munger, business partner of Warren Buffett.

Personal

Birth date: January 1, 1924

Death date: November 28, 2023

Birth place: Omaha, Nebraska

Birth name: Charles Thomas Munger

Father: Alfred C. Munger, lawyer

Mother: Florence “Toody” (Russell) Munger

Marriages: Nancy (Barry) Munger, (1956-February 6, 2010, her death); Nancy (Huggins) Munger (divorced in 1953)

Children: with Nancy B. Munger: Charlie Jr., Emilie, Barry and Philip; with Nancy H. Munger: Wendy, Molly and Teddy (deceased, leukemia, age 9)

Education: Attended the University of Michigan and California Institute of Technology. Harvard University, J.D., 1948

Other Facts

At Caltech, he studied physics to become a meteorologist for the US Army Air Corps.

Munger entered law school without an undergraduate degree and graduated magna cum laude.

Known for using the term “lollapalooza effect” – “when anywhere from 2 to 4 forces all are driving investment in the same direction.”

Timeline

1959 – Meets Warren Buffett at a dinner party.

1962-1975 – Operates Wheeler, Munger and Company, an investment counseling firm.

1965 – Stops practicing law.

1978-2023 – Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

January 1984–2011 – Chairman of the board and CEO of Wesco Financial Corporation.

May 2014 – According to Berkshire’s proxy statement, Munger has not received a raise in more than 25 years.

February 2015 – Munger reflects on 50 years of success at Berkshire Hathaway in the annual letter to shareholders.

November 28, 2023 – Dies at the age of 99.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.