Palmer Ridge reacts to playing in the Class 4A state championship game
The Palmer Ridge reacts to playing in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
The Palmer Ridge reacts to playing in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.