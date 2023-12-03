Skip to Content
In the Amazon, Indigenous women bring a tiny tribe back from the brink of extinction

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE, TERESA DE MIGUEL and ANDRÉ PENNER
JUMA INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, Brazil (AP) — Until recently, the Juma seemed destined to disappear like countless other Amazon tribes decimated by the European invasion. In the late 1990s, the last remaining family consisted of an elderly man, Aruká, and his three daughters, Boreá, Mandeí, and Maytá. But under the women’s leadership, they changed the patriarchal tradition and now fight to preserve their territory and culture.

