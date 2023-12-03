Colorado Springs Police on ‘crash alert status’ due to wintry road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Due to the weather and road conditions, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now on "crash alert status" as of 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

This means minor traffic accidents in the City of Colorado Springs will not garner a police response.

According to CSPD, all traffic accidents can be cold-reported or reported online with the following criteria:

No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information

No driver left the scene before exchanging the necessary information

No damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred

Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or go online to cspd.coloradosprings.gov > report a Minor Traffic Accident.

CSPD reminds drivers to travel at a safe rate of speed during snowy driving conditions, check road and travel conditions before heading out, and leave more time to get to your destination.

For more information on cold reporting, click here.