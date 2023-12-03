1 person is dead and 11 missing after a landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a man buried under tons of mud and rocks following flash floods and a landslide that crashed onto a hilly village on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. Eleven people are still missing, officials said Sunday. Tons of mud, rocks and trees rolled down from a mountain late Friday triggered by torrential rain, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages near the popular Lake Toba in North Sumatra province. Rescuers used excavators, dogs and sometimes their bare hands to shift the rubble in the worst-hit village. They also deployed several divers to search for possible victims swept away into the lake.

