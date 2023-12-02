4A State Championship game featuring Palmer Ridge and Erie
The Palmer Ridge football team lost to Erie in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday by a score of 20-6.
The Palmer Ridge football team lost to Erie in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday by a score of 20-6.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.