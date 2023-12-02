Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Cortez Police Officer

CORTEZ, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cortez Police Department (CPD) has announced the funeral for fallen Sergeant Michael Moran will be held on Wednesday, December 6 in the City of Cortez.

Sgt. Moran was killed in the line of duty on November 29 after initiating a traffic stop on South Broadway. Shots were fired at the officer, who later succumbed to his injuries.

His funeral will be held at the Cortez Recreation Center at 10 A.M. CPD says the funeral will not be open to the public. They say the public is invited to watch the service on local news stations and will be live streamed. A live stream link will be provided at a later date.

They are also invited to stand along Main St., between Chestnut St. and Harrison St. to view the procession.

Monetary donations to Sergeant Moran’s family may be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation at https://www.coloradogives.org/story/Sgtmichaelmoran.

A Cortez Police Department patrol vehicle is parked outside the Cortez Police Department, 608 N Park St, Cortez, CO, for receiving caring notes and/or other forms of support that the public may want to leave for the Moran family.

CPD says the Moran Family and the Cortez Police Department greatly appreciate the community’s support.