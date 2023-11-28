Skip to Content
Westbound Academy Blvd. closed immediately over Fountain Creek for bridge investigation

Published 9:25 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County issued a release Tuesday night announcing the immediate closure of westbound S. Academy Blvd. over Fountain Creek, between US 85 and I-25.

The county said the closure was effective immediately for a bridge scour investigation and countermeasures.

RELATED: Stretches of South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs slated for first major renovation since 1969 opening

The following detours will be in place, according to the county:

  • Westbound South Academy Boulevard will be closed from US 85 to I-25. 
  • Traffic needing to use westbound South Academy Boulevard from US 85 should use CO 16 or I-25 south of US 85 to continue on northbound I-25 to access westbound South Academy Boulevard west of I-25.
  • Traffic needing to access the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood shall use northbound I-25 and exit South Academy Boulevard continue east and exit at Hartford Street to enter the neighborhood.
