Victim identified in fatal shooting near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Bonfoy Ave, near the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, on Nov. 17.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

CSPD says that despite officers’ and responding medical personnel’s attempts to render aid, the male succumbed to his injury. The CSPD Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased male. He has been identified as 49-year-old, Daniel Ramirez, of Colorado Springs. CSPD is investigating this as a homicide.

According to CSPD, this was the 30th homicide in 2023. At the same time last year, CSPD investigated 48 homicides.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.