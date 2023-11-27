President Biden plans to visit Pueblo on Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The White House confirmed that President Biden will visit Pueblo on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The White House says that he will visit CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. There, he is expected to speak about how Bidenomics is mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing and creating jobs in the community.

The White House also says that President Biden is expected to highlight how self-described MAGA Republicans, like third congressional district representative Lauren Boebert, are threatening those investments and jobs.