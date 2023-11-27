Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting 33rd annual Electric Safari

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's annual Electric Safari event begins on December 1 and will continue throughout the month of December.

The event offers over 50 acres of lights, 90 artisan-made sculptures, and a nightly drone light show, all while offering the the same views and animal experiences as always.

Zoo members can enjoy free admission to the event, while general admission and reserved tickets are available for online for non-members. Guests can also visit select animal exhibits. Electric Safari offers paid feeding opportunities with CMZoo’s famous giraffe herd and budgie flock. See an animal schedule and open animal exhibits at cmzoo.org/electric.

Kris Kringle will be in Safari Lodge through Dec. 23 to hear holiday wishes, collect lists and pose for free photos. The Mountaineer Sky Ride will be open (weather permitting) for once-a-year views of the holiday nighttime glow of Colorado Springs from the mountainside.

Tickets to the event are available now. For more information, visit: cmzoo.org/electric.