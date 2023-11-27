Beyoncé says Blue Ivy saw the dancing criticism and upped her game

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It appears that Blue Ivy Carter has her mother Beyoncé’s work ethic.

In “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” the singer reportedly shares that her daughter read some negative comments about her dancing during the tour.

The 11-year-old, who is the daughter and eldest child of Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, was one of the dancers on her mother’s songs, “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

Blue Ivey’s appearance was only supposed to be a one off and even that had to be negotiated with her superstar mom, according to the New York Times.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” the publication reports Beyoncé as saying.

Blue Ivy received some online criticism about her moves early in the tour. Instead of letting it get her down, Beyoncé said her daughter opted to instead train more and get better.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” premiered over the weekend with a trove of stars attending, including four former members of the group that launched Bey’s career, Destiny’s Child.

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson reunited for the premiere.

The movie is out in theaters Friday.

