Israel summons Irish ambassador over tweet it alleges doesn’t adequately condemn Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Foreign Ministry says it will summon the Irish ambassador over a tweet celebrating the release of a 9-year-old girl from Hamas captivity. The ministry alleged that the post didn’t adequately condemn the militant group. The Irish prime minister on Sunday lauded the release of Emily Hand. The Israeli-Irish girl’s story has captivated both nations. The Irish leader tweeted that “an innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned.” The girl was initially believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Her father learned only a month ago that she was about around 240 hostages taken by Hamas that day. Israel’s foreign minister claimed the Irish prime minister’s tweet played down the violent nature of what happened to the girl.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.