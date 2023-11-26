Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Attackers have seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen. That’s according to statements Sunday from the ship’s managers and a private intelligence firm. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war. The attackers seized the Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, in the Gulf of Aden. Zodiac called the attack “a suspected piracy incident” and said a multinational crew of 22 sailors remained on board. A U.S. defense official said it appeared an unknown number of unidentified armed individuals seized the ship and that U.S. and coalition forces are in the vicinity monitoring the situation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.