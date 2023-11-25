Skip to Content
Two people displaced after house fire in west Colorado Springs

CSFD
By
Published 4:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, Colorado Springs fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on the west side of Colorado springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), those crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

However, CSFD said two people are now displaced because of the damage. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home, and the fire department said there were no injuries to those on the scene.

Upon their initial investigation, CSFD said the fire appears to have been an accident.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

