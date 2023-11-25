Skip to Content
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd’s killing

By MICHAEL R. SISAK AND TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general has denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. A spokesman for the Minnesota attorney general’s office said Saturday that the office had heard Chauvin was expected to survive.

