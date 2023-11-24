Pikes Peak Regional 26th annual Turkey Trot Race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region hosted its 26th annual 5k Turkey Trot Race on Thanksgiving morning.

Despite cold temperatures, over four thousand runners participated in the 2023 Turkey Trot Race.

The Turkey Trot 5k and Kids' Tiny Trot 1k Race is a popular holiday tradition in Colorado Springs that helps raise money for the YMCA.

With various vendors, DJs, and a lot of holiday spirit, people had lots of fun this morning, some even dressed in theme by wearing turkey hats and Santa costumes.

The Turkey Trot is a part of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's annual 5k series and takes place at the Briargate Family Y.

For some people, it was their first year participating in the event, and for others, it's been a family tradition for years.

This year was the Kight family's first year participating in the event and they say they will be back next year and are enjoying spending time together as a family.

"It's fun, it's exciting got a cool day. I think we're all excited to hit the course, it's a little chilly out here, but it's a cool atmosphere for sure," says Brendan Kight.

But the Corneilo siblings have been participating since they were kids, and see today's race with a little bit more competition.

"Mentally I'm keeping up with her, she's going to be destroyed," says Riley Corneilo.

Today the siblings were racing for family bragging rights.

" Yeah I like to keep beating him, you know, keep putting it in his mind that I’m better,” says Katie Corneilo.

This year the YMCA is hoping to raise seventy-five thousand dollars to go towards new programs and equipment for kids involved with the YMCA.

The Turkey Trot is a part of a series of races and the next one is the Jingle Jog 5k on December 9th.

To sign up for this year's Jingle Jog you can go to this link.