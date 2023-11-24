New ski terrain opens at Purgatory Resort

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) - Purgatory Resort is expecting a foot of snow in the next few days, according to the resort.

Purgatory Resort says that because of the ideal weather conditions and the hard work of Purgatory's mountain ops teams, Demon Trail will open on Nov. 24 for top-to-bottom skiing.

Purgatory reminds skiers and riders that early-season caution remains key. They say it's easy to get carried away by the excitement of fresh powder, but thin coverage and hidden obstacles may exist. The resort asks all skiers and snowboarders to stay on designated trails and respect all trail closures.

Purgatory Resort says that they anticipate the opening of more terrain soon and the snow continues to fall.