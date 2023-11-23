Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees: ‘My right arm does not work’

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who retired after the 2020 season, has revealed that his right arm “does not work.”

The former quarterback, now 44 years old and a surefire future hall of famer – he becomes eligible in 2026 – said in an interview Tuesday on ESPN Radio that he’s unable to throw with his right arm and that he can only throw using his left hand.

Brees was asked in the interview when the last time an NFL team called him to play.

“It was probably the year after I retired, so 2021,” Brees said with a laugh. “There might have been a feeler or two that was put out there after that.”

Brees then added: “But look, I’ll let you in on a little fact: I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So when I throw in the back yard right now, I throw left-handed.

“I can play pickleball just because it’s below the waist, but anything above my shoulders I’ve got a hard time with.”

Brees went on to say that this is “definitely” a result of a dislocated right shoulder he suffered while with the San Diego Chargers, where he began his NFL career in 2001. At the time, after the 2005 season, he thought he might never play again.

“That kind of put me on the fast-track to a degenerative shoulder and all kind of arthritic changes,” Brees said.

In 2006, the Miami Dolphins were interested in bringing Brees on, but the team was advised against it because of his shoulder.

Instead, Brees signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he spent his final 15 seasons, winning the Super Bowl in the 2009 season.

Brees is second only to Tom Brady in most career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

“I don’t throw with my right arm anymore,” Brees added. “If I could, I would absolutely still be playing.”

