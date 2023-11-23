Pueblo Fire responds to large fire at Lake Minnequa in south Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department was racing to the scene of a large fire at Lake Minnequa on the city's south side.

The fire department told the public to avoid the area as firefighters and apparatus continued to respond to the scene.

Local evacuations of the neighborhood near the fire were in place, a Pueblo County mutual aid strike team ordered O’Neil Ave. near the fire to evacuate, but those have since been lifted.

The Pueblo Fire Department stated residents may continue to see fire and smoke throughout the night as crews work hot spots and start to fully contain the fire.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire and if other evacuation orders were in place. Residents in the area reported seeing a large red-in-color smoke plume emanating from the area near the lake.

This is a developing story. Check for updates. KRDO 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates when they become available.