Work begins to restore area damaged by Pikes Peak tornado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) along with the City of Colorado Springs and a non-profit stewardship contractor have begun work on restoring areas on Pikes Peak that were damaged by a tornado on July 20, 2023.

The USFS said the EF1 tornado touched down on the northern slopes of Pikes Peak, resulting in extensive tree damage along the Pikes Peak Highway between mile markers 5 and 8. Along its path, it crossed through Crystal Creek Reservoir before crossing back over the Pikes Peak Highway and finally lifting at mile marker 5, the agency said.

"This is an important project that will help create a healthier forest in the years to come and aligns with our national focus on the Wildfire Crisis Strategy," Pikes Peak District Ranger Carl Bauer said.

The USFS said the restoration project is expected to continue into early spring 2024.

