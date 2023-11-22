Tracking snow and cold for Thanksgiving night

Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm today... cold and snow by Thanksgiving night.

TODAY: High pressure rules the roost for one more day... with partly cloudy skies in the upper-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold overnight. Thanksgiving morning will be chilly... and temperatures will continue to drop throughout the afternoon. We are forecasting accumulating snow to start later Thursday night and through much of the day on Friday. Several inches of snow can be expected along the I-25 corridor... with higher amounts over the higher terrain to the west of I-25. Much colder Friday with highs in the 20s and low-30s. Snow showers may linger into early Saturday morning. Frigid morning lows and cold temps linger through the weekend.