Shooting involving juvenile under investigation Wednesday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile Wednesday night on the northeast side of the city.

Information is limited at this time but CSPD said a juvenile was taken to a local hospital following a shooting on Loma Vista Point, which is between Austin Bluffs and Woodmen.

The condition of the juvenile is currently unknown. KRDO has a crew on scene working to learn more and we will provide updates once we do.