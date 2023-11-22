Pueblo Police say shooting incident appears to be fueled by road rage, victim still recovering

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -A Pueblo man is still in the hospital after getting shot last week in an apparent road rage incident on the city's eastside.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 4th Street on a shooting.

Police located a man on scene with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment in critical condition.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, Pueblo Police arrested 69-year-old, Donald Lee Reed for 1st Degree Assault regarding the shooting. Reed is being charged with 1st-degree assault.

KRDO13 obtained surveillance camera footage from a neighbor showing parts of what took place.

The surveillance camera shows the victim pulling into the driveway, and then immediately behind him is a small white car allegedly driven by Reed. The white car can be seen accelerating eastbound on E. 4th St. Later on, you can hear Reed allegedly blaring his horn and then circling around the block.

Then as time goes on, multiple gunshots ring out.

According to Pueblo Police, Reed drove away from the scene, leaving the victim wounded on the ground.

"Last I heard, he was still in the hospital. He received serious injuries," said Sgt. Frank Ortega, Pueblo Police Department (PPD)

According to court documents, Reed told police that a car cut him off. Reed said the man got out of his car and started ranting. Reed went on to say he didn't know what the person's problem was so he started driving around the block. Later, he ended up back near the victim. Reed states the victim started attacking him with what he believed was a hammer. Reed says he was hit in the nose. Then, Reed said he grabbed the gun he carried in his car and shot him.

Now, PPD is trying to warn people living in the area about the dangers of road rage even in places like Pueblo where there is little traffic.

"It's one of those things is you have to be calm and collected when you're driving and just kind of ignore when other people are getting elevated, just slow down and let them go by and you know enjoy your day don't get into these conflicts," said Ortega.

Reed is expected to be in court Nov. 30th.